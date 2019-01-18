Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blown away by Jets in loss
Rinne gave up five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
For a second straight game, Rinne had five pucks evade him, and the Preds' starter now has lost his last three starts, allowing 13 over a 0-2-1 stretch. His record will fall to 17-12-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .913 save percentage, but since Dec. 1, Rinne has posted a 7-7-2 record with a 3.05 GAA and .894 save percentage in 17 appearances. With the Panthers in town Saturday, Nashville could give Rinne a rest and start Juuse Saros.
