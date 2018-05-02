Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blows 3-0 lead in 7-4 loss
Rinne allowed five goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 loss to the Jets.
While this one got out of hand late, that was due to a pair of empty-netters in the final minute. Nashville was actually up 3-0 after the first period, but the Jets came storming back with four unanswered goals in the middle frame. Rinne got the hook in Game 1 and allowed four goals in Game 2 prior to this outing, so he's not exactly at the top of his game at the moment.
