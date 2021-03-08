Rinne gave up three goals on 38 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Rinne kept the Stars off the scoreboard until 12:30 of the third period. They rallied to tie the game, but Rinne was good enough in overtime and the shootout to get the win. The Finn improved to 6-9-0 with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 16 appearances. The win snapped his four-game losing streak. Rinne will likely continue to start until Juuse Saros (upper body) is ready to return.