Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blue paint bound Friday
Rinne will start Friday's preseason game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
It will be Rinne's second action of the preseason, as he played half a game on Monday and turned away 12 of 13 shots in a 5-3 win over the Panthers. It's likely he splits the net with Troy Grosenick again.
