Rinne will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.

Juuse Saros entered the season as the presumptive No. 1 in goal, but Rinne has taken over based on his own merit. In February, the 38-year-old has recorded a .938 save percentage and a 4-3-0 record through seven appearances. He'll get the ideal setup Thursday, as the Red Wings rank last in the league with just 1.86 goals per game.