Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blue-paint bound Tuesday

Rinne will start in the road net versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne started Monday night versus the Senators but was replaced by Juuse Saros after allowing three goals on 11 shots. The veteran netminder will get a chance to bounce back. Rinne had a .890 save percentage in the three games before Monday's dud, so he's certainly in a cold streak. The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals four straight outings and will provide Rinne another good test.