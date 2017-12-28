Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bounces back to stmyie Blues
Rinne stopped 29 of 30 shots in Wednesday's win over the Blues.
Rinne entered the holiday break having given up nine goals in two starts, so a bounce-back effort was certainly in order. The 35-year-old is having a fantastic season and owns a 19-6-3 record with a .924 save percentage. His ability to rebound after a tough game is what makes him one of the most reliable fantasy netminders around.
