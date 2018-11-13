Predators' Pekka Rinne: Breaks winning streak
Rinne turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Rinne continued his streak of strong performances, as he's allowed just three goals in the last four games and had a .976 save percentage in that span. However, the Predators couldn't figure out John Gibson and Rinne dropped the decision in a shootout. Rinne now has a 6-1-1 record.
