Predators' Pekka Rinne: Breaks winning streak

Rinne turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Rinne continued his streak of strong performances, as he's allowed just three goals in the last four games and had a .976 save percentage in that span. However, the Predators couldn't figure out John Gibson and Rinne dropped the decision in a shootout. Rinne now has a 6-1-1 record.