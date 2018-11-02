Predators' Pekka Rinne: Brilliant in return from injury
Rinne made 42 saves in his return from injury Thursday to lead the Predators to a 4-1 win over the Lightning.
Rinne missed the previous five games with an undisclosed injury, but he looked like he'd never missed a game. Get the veteran back in your blue paint. Rinne has a 2.11 GAA and .929 save percentage, and remains a fantasy star.
More News
