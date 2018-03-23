Predators' Pekka Rinne: Burned for five goals in loss
Rinne gave up five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Auston Matthews (shoulder) scored in his return to the lineup and the Maple Leafs ended Nashville's 15-game point streak. With the defeat, Rinne drops to 40-10-4 on the season with a .929 save percentage. The veteran netminder had been playing very well prior to Thursday's contest, so we wouldn't be too concerned over his most recent performance. The Predators are a powerhouse and Rinne remains one of the league's elite goalies.
