Rinne turned aside 38 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

His shutout bid was ruined by Steven Stamkos midway through the third period, but Rinne still set a new season high in saves during an exceptional performance that also included an assist on Calle Jarnkrok's short-handed tally. Good games have been few and far between for the veteran netminder, however. He'd allowed at least three goals in each of his prior six starts, and on the year Rinne carries a 3.09 GAA and .899 save percentage.