Predators' Pekka Rinne: Called upon for Thursday start

Rinne will defend the net for Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The Finn has won each of his last four decisions, posting a 2.70 GAA and .917 save percentage along the way, but will run in to the hottest goaltender in the world Thursday night. His counterpart Devan Dubnyk has pitched a shutout in each of the last three games, stopping 103 shots. However, every streak has to come to an end, with Rinne and the Preds looking to be prime candidates to do just that.