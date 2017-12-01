Predators' Pekka Rinne: Can't handle Canucks in loss

Rinne gave up four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's loss to the Canucks.

Rinne got beat twice by the sniper Brock Boeser and picked up his first loss in six starts. It's hard to fault him for Thursday's loss, so we wouldn't dwell on this one too much. Rinne has been excellent lately and still owns a fantastic 14-4-2 record with a .925 save percentage. The veteran remains one of the better fantasy options in the cage, so keep him rolling.