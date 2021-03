Rinne made 32 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina.

Goals by Matt Benning and Ryan Johansen in the second period staked Rinne and the Predators to a 2-0 lead, but the Hurricanes came storming back with three unanswered tallies. Rinne has just one win in his last five starts (1-3-1) and has allowed three-plus goals in all five. With Juuse Saros (upper body) sidelined, Rinne could be right back between the pipes for Thursday's rematch.