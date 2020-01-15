Predators' Pekka Rinne: Can't protect lead versus Oilers

Rinne gave up three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Rinne had a 2-1 lead in the first period until Leon Draisaitl struck on the power play with 18 seconds left. That goal shifted the momentum to the Oilers, and Rinne's Predators were unable to score in the last 40 minutes. The Finn slipped to 15-10-3 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.