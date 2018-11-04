Predators' Pekka Rinne: Caps big day with shutout

Rinne stopped all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.

Hollywood couldn't have scripted it any better. After receiving a $10 million birthday present earlier in the day from the Preds in the form of a two-year contract extension, Rinne went out and showed he was worth every penny, even at 36 years old. He already has two shutouts in seven starts this season after racking up eight last year en route to the Vezina Trophy, and his .948 save percentage suggests he isn't going to relinquish that crown easily.