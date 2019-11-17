Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased after four goals
Rinne was pulled midway through the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 7-2 loss to Chicago.
Rinne was yanked in favor of Juuse Saros after the Blackhawks built a 4-0 lead. It's been a rough stretch of late for Rinne, who has allowed 20 goals in his last five starts, giving up four or more in three of those. The 37-year-old enjoyed a hot start to the season, winning seven of his last eight starts, but he's come crashing back to earth since Halloween. RInne still has plenty of job security with Saros having struggled the entire season.
