Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased again as woes continue

Rinne allowed five goals on 17 shots Thursday and was replaced after the second period in a 6-3 loss to Vancouver.

Rinne was done in by five -- yes, five -- Vancouver power-play goals and was relieved by backup Juuse Saros to start the third period. This one was hardly on Rinne, but he's now failed to complete three of his last four starts and owns a ghastly 5.34 GAA and .806 save percentage in his six starts since Halloween. Rinne isn't likely to lose the No. 1 job to Saros, but regardless he needs to be stapled to your bench while he works through this slump.