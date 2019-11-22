Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased again as woes continue
Rinne allowed five goals on 17 shots Thursday and was replaced after the second period in a 6-3 loss to Vancouver.
Rinne was done in by five -- yes, five -- Vancouver power-play goals and was relieved by backup Juuse Saros to start the third period. This one was hardly on Rinne, but he's now failed to complete three of his last four starts and owns a ghastly 5.34 GAA and .806 save percentage in his six starts since Halloween. Rinne isn't likely to lose the No. 1 job to Saros, but regardless he needs to be stapled to your bench while he works through this slump.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.