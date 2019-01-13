Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased by Canes
Rinne was pulled in the second period of Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes after allowing five goals on just 20 shots.
While we could point to Rinne's overall record of 17-11-3 and say "everything's fine," one glaring fact remains -- this was the fifth time in his past nine starts in which Rinne has given up at least four goals in a game. If fatigue is starting to become a factor for the 36-year-old netminder, you could see backup Juuse Saros get a few more starts down the stretch if the team wants to keep Rinne fresh for the playoffs. In the meantime, the Preds' next game is at home Tuesday against the Capitals, so it will be interesting to see which puckstopper gets the starting nod for that matchup.
