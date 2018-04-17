Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased from Game 3
Rinne stopped just 11 of 15 shots Monday as the Avalanche coasted to a 5-3 win in Game 3 in Denver.
This is now a worry, as Rinne followed up a difficult Game 2 with a wretched evening in Game 3. Nashville still has the lead in the series at 2 games to 1, but the Predators aren't going to be going far if Rinne isn't on his game on a consistent basis. A strong performance in Game 4 is critical for Rinne and his confidence moving forward.
