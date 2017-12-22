Predators' Pekka Rinne: Chased from Thursday's game
Rinne was pulled Thursday against Carolina after giving up four goals on six shots.
It was a miserable night for Rinne, who lasted just 6:29 before getting yanked. The Finnish netminder gave up five goals in his last start against the Jets and certainly didn't look ready to go Thursday against Carolina. We'd expect him to bounce back, as Rinne has been excellent this season, posting an 18-6-3 record with a .923 save percentage.
