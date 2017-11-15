Predators' Pekka Rinne: Collects fourth consecutive win

Rinne stopped 26 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

The veteran Finn has won four straight games and posted a serviceable .917 save percentage and 2.70 GAA along the way. The Predators appear to be rounding into top form with five consecutive victories, and the addition of Kyle Turris improves the club significantly. With Rinne locked into a cushy setup again in 2017-18, he projects to remain a rare matchup-proof option -- albeit one with more game-to-game variance than the elite fantasy netminders.