Predators' Pekka Rinne: Collects fourth consecutive win
Rinne stopped 26 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
The veteran Finn has won four straight games and posted a serviceable .917 save percentage and 2.70 GAA along the way. The Predators appear to be rounding into top form with five consecutive victories, and the addition of Kyle Turris improves the club significantly. With Rinne locked into a cushy setup again in 2017-18, he projects to remain a rare matchup-proof option -- albeit one with more game-to-game variance than the elite fantasy netminders.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in win over Penguins•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking third straight victory Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns 35-save win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting against Columbus•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Ekes out road win over Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...