Rinne allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Rinne was solid Sunday, overcoming a slow start with a perfect third period and overtime. The Finn improved to 8-11-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 21 appearances. The Predators return home for a two-game series against the Red Wings on Tuesday and Thursday, which presents a favorable matchup should Rinne get the starting nod in either contest.