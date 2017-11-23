Predators' Pekka Rinne: Comes up huge against Montreal

Rinne stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's shootout win over Montreal.

Rinne has picked up three consecutive victories and has been excellent in each of them. The veteran owns a stellar 12-3-2 record with a .922 save percentage on the season. Rinne starts almost every night for Nashville and is yet to lose consecutive games this year, making him one of the best fantasy netminders around. Make sure he's in your lineup whenever the Predators are in action.