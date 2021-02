Rinne made 34 saves in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder recorded a season high in saves, but a lack of support from the Predators offense handed Rinne his third loss of the year. While his numbers have improved slightly from last season, he still sports a lackluster 2.78 GAA and .902 save percentage through six appearances, although Rinne's ratios so far are actually better than those of Juuse Saros (3.32 GAA, .893 SvP).