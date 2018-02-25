Predators' Pekka Rinne: Continues red-hot streak
Rinne stopped all 27 shots in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Blues on Sunday.
Even at 35 years old, Rinne is turning in another season and is on some kind of hot streak that could end with him as a Vezina Trophy nominee. After Sunday's stellar performance, Rinne is tied for second in both wins and shutouts behind only Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy. Rinne also owns a .929 save percentage and 2.27 GAA. His .929 save percentage and six shutouts are his best marks since the 2010-11 season, and there's no reason to think the 35-year-old is going to slow down in March and April. He is 12-1-1 with a .940 save percentage and three shutouts in the last 14 games.
