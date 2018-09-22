Predators' Pekka Rinne: Coughs up four goals in preseason loss
Rinne stopped 14 of 18 shots in Friday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Lightning.
The 35-year-old wasn't sharp, handing the Bolts a 3-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game and giving way to minor-league veteran Troy Grosenick for the third period. Rinne is coming off a campaign in which he posted his best save percentage since 2010-11, however, so one rough exhibition performance shouldn't impact his standing as one of the NHL's elite netminders.
