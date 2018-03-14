Predators' Pekka Rinne: Cruises to ninth straight win
Rinne saved 32 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.
This was a layup matchup for the Preds and Rinne. Winnipeg entered without a number of key players, and the Jets were also playing their third road game in four days. However, it's still important to capitalize on favorable matchups, and this victory gives Rinne nine consecutive wins. His Vezina Trophy pursuit continues to gain momentum.
