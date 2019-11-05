Predators' Pekka Rinne: Cruises to victory

Rinne faced 24 shots Monday, allowing just a single goal in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Apart from Andreas Athanasiou's breakthrough at the 2:35 mark of the first period, Rinne was perfect Monday evening. The 37-year-old remains undefeated in regulation, with Rinne's record now 8-0-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .923 save percentage. There's been nothing but good things coming from Rinne to start the 2019-20 campaign, so keep rolling with the veteran backstop for as long as his play allows for it.