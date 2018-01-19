Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defeats Coyotes in shootout
Rinne stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's shootout victory over the Coyotes.
It was the first start since Jan.9 for Rinne, who showed no signs of rust. The Finnish netminder stopped three of four shooters in the shootout and earned his 22nd victory of the season. He's picked up three straight victories and is sporting a .925 save percentage, making him a safe fantasy play in all formats right now.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets start Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 12-3-2 at home•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting at home venue Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins 20th of season•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Assumes road start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Knocked off by Golden Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...