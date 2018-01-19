Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defeats Coyotes in shootout

Rinne stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's shootout victory over the Coyotes.

It was the first start since Jan.9 for Rinne, who showed no signs of rust. The Finnish netminder stopped three of four shooters in the shootout and earned his 22nd victory of the season. He's picked up three straight victories and is sporting a .925 save percentage, making him a safe fantasy play in all formats right now.