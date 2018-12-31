Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending cage Monday
Rinne will patrol the crease for Monday's road game versus Washington, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne will be making his seventh consecutive appearance in goal, despite having gone 0-5-0 with a 3.32 GAA in his last six. The Finnish netminder is being given every opportunity to work through his struggles, but figures to get the night off for the second game of the Predators' back-to-back against the Flyers on Tuesday.
