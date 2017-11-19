Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending cage Saturday
Rinne has received the starting nod for Saturday's contest with Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Despite going 2-1-0, Rinne has really struggled in his last three starts, recording a 3.91 GAA and .872 save percentage. The Finnish netminder will be hoping to turn it around against an Avs team that is fifth in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up five to Wild•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Called upon for Thursday start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Collects fourth consecutive win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in win over Penguins•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking third straight victory Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...