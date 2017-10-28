Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending net Friday
Rinne will start between the posts Friday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has gotten off to a hot start for the Predators this season, posting a 1.99 GAA and .933 save percentage through seven appearances. The veteran netminder's efforts have resulted in a 4-1-2 record so far this season, which he will attempt to improve on against a Blackhawks club notching 3.40 goals per game so far.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Thirty saves not enough against Flames•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Flyers in 1-0 win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday against Flyers•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 20 in easy win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Tuesday against Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...