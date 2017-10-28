Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending net Friday

Rinne will start between the posts Friday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has gotten off to a hot start for the Predators this season, posting a 1.99 GAA and .933 save percentage through seven appearances. The veteran netminder's efforts have resulted in a 4-1-2 record so far this season, which he will attempt to improve on against a Blackhawks club notching 3.40 goals per game so far.