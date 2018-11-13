Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending net in Anaheim

Rinne will draw the start against the Ducks on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has been white-hot since his return from injured reserve at the beginning of November. In three starts this month, he's 3-0-0 while stopping 92-of-94 shots, including a 26-save shutout against the Bruins. The 36-year-old netminder should be trusted in all fantasy formats as usual.