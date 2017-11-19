Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending the cage Saturday

Rinne has received the starting nod for Saturday's contest with Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Despite going 2-1-0, Rinne has really struggled in his last three starts, recording a 3.91 GAA and .872 save percentage. The Finnish netminder will be hoping to turn it around against an Avs team that is fifth in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.