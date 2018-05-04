Predators' Pekka Rinne: Denied shutout in Game 4 win
Rinne stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
He very nearly had his second shutout of the postseason, but Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal inside the final minute to spoil Rinne's clean sheet. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after he'd allowed 12 goals over the first three games of the series, and the 35-year-old netminder will look to keep his momentum going in Game 5 back in Nashville on Saturday.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In enemy territory for Game 4•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blows 3-0 lead in 7-4 loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Game 3•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 46 in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged to Sunday's start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in Game 1 defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...