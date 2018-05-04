Predators' Pekka Rinne: Denied shutout in Game 4 win

Rinne stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

He very nearly had his second shutout of the postseason, but Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal inside the final minute to spoil Rinne's clean sheet. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after he'd allowed 12 goals over the first three games of the series, and the 35-year-old netminder will look to keep his momentum going in Game 5 back in Nashville on Saturday.