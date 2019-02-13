Predators' Pekka Rinne: Disappoints at home

Rinne stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The loss is a disappointing one for Rinne and the Predators. It is the netminder's second loss in as many starts and the team's third consecutive defeat. While there's still nothing official, it would make sense for Nashville to go back to Rinne against Montreal on Thursday. For his career, the Finnish netminder is 8-2-2 with a 1.46 GAA and .951 save percentage in 12 appearances versus the Habs.