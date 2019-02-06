Predators' Pekka Rinne: Dispatches Coyotes at home
Rinne made 24 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
The 36-year-old posted a 3-2-2 record in the month of January, disappointing by Rinne's standards. Tuesday's win was his first of February and moves his record to 19-13-3, to go along with a 2.47 GAA and .915 save percentage. Nashville's next game comes Thursday versus Dallas, a team Rinne has lost two consecutive starts against.
