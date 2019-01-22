Predators' Pekka Rinne: Dominates Avalanche Monday

Rinne turned aside 35-of-36 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Rinne has been stuck in a brutal stretch over the last month. In his previous 13 games before Monday, he posted a 3.50 GAA and .886 save percentage alongside a 3-7-2 record. Rinne also coughed up 17 goals over his last four outings. The 36-year-old was in desperate need of a strong performance and he should look to use this momentum on Wednesday in Vegas ahead of the All-Star break.