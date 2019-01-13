Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start in Carolina

Rinne will be the road starter in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is enduring a tough stretch, registering an .893 save percentage and 2.97 GAA over six games, winning three of those outings. He's in line for plenty of action since the Canes rank first in the league with 35.9 shots on goal per game, and they're are heating up with six wins in their last seven, averaging 3.71 goals per contest in that span.