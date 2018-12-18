Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start in Ottawa
Rinne will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is having another wonderful season, posting a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage in 22 appearances. He's won four of his last five starts despite just a .905 save percentage during that span. As always, Rinne should be a must-start in all formats.
