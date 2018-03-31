Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start Saturday
Rinne led his team onto the ice and will be in the crease against Buffalo on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
During Rinne's last 10 games he's posted a stellar 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage, putting up an 8-2 record throughout the contests, and has had two shutouts in that span as well -- although it is worth noting he did have a hiccup on Mar. 22 against Toronto, allowing five goals on 29 shots. Currently, Buffalo ranks last in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.32) and 23rd in shots on goal per game (30.9), meaning the Finn should have a favorable matchup as he seeks to continue his strong play, and build upon his potential Vezina campaign.
