Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start versus Ottawa

Rinne will guard the cage against Ottawa, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

This will mark Rinne's second attempt at achieving 30 wins for the third straight season, after he faltered Thursday and only made 27 of 31 saves against Calgary. Regardless, the Fin has been a rock all year and his save percentage still sits at .925, the fifth best mark in the NHL. On the other side, Ottawa has struggled finding the back of the net in 2017-18 and only rank 25th in the NHL for shots per game (30.3) and 24th for goals scored per game (2.7). However, they've been especially hot lately, lighting the lamp three or more times in each of their last six contests, meaning Rinne will receive a stiff home test.