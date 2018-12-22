Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops decision Saturday versus B's

Rinne stopped just 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Bruins.

Rinne was victimized by the Bruins' big guns all afternoon, as Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined for four goals and 10 points, including two power-play markers. Rinne and the Preds now head into the holiday break on a four-game winless skid -- their longest of the season -- and will look to rebound when play resumes Dec. 27 at home against the Stars.