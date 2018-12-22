Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops decision Saturday versus B's
Rinne stopped just 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Rinne was victimized by the Bruins' big guns all afternoon, as Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined for four goals and 10 points, including two power-play markers. Rinne and the Preds now head into the holiday break on a four-game winless skid -- their longest of the season -- and will look to rebound when play resumes Dec. 27 at home against the Stars.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Road starter in matinee•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stellar in losing effort•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blue-paint bound Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets hook against Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...