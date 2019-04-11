Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops Game 1 versus Stars

Rinne made 26 saves on 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Fellow Finn Miro Heiskanen was Rinne's worst nightmare in Game 1, as the Stars rookie blueliner scored twice. Rinne went 1-2-0 with eight goals against in three games versus the Stars this season. He'll need to be better than he was in Game 1 if the Predators are to make a deep playoff run.