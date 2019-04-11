Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops Game 1 versus Stars
Rinne made 26 saves on 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Fellow Finn Miro Heiskanen was Rinne's worst nightmare in Game 1, as the Stars rookie blueliner scored twice. Rinne went 1-2-0 with eight goals against in three games versus the Stars this season. He'll need to be better than he was in Game 1 if the Predators are to make a deep playoff run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...