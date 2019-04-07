Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns 30th victory
Rinne allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The Blackhawks actually held a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Rinne shut the door, stopping 25 shots in the final two stanzas, from there and allowed the Predators to come back. With the victory, Nashville again won the Central Division. Rinne finished the season with a 30-19-4 record, 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage in 56 games.
