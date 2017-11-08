Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns 35-save win

Rinne saved 35 of 36 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

After allowing seven goals through his past two starts, this was an encouraging return to form for the veteran Finn. Rinne now sports a 7-2-2 record, .934 save percentage and 2.08 GAA for the campaign, and he should continue to be rolled out confidently in the majority of fantasy settings.

