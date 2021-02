Rinne made 24 saves for a shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Rinne was on the top of his game in what began as a goaltending duel. It was the 59th shutout of his career and his first of the season. The Finn improved to 5-5-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 11 outings this season. Rinne continues to perform, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 38-year-old make a third straight start in Thursday's rematch with the Red Wings.