Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns shutout for 350th career win
Rinne posted a 31-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Rinne was dialed in all game, leaving the Hurricanes' skaters nowhere to put the puck. The Finn hadn't played since allowing five goals versus the Canucks on Nov. 21, but his return to action couldn't have been better. Rinne improved to 9-4-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 15 games. The shutout was the 58th of his career, and fantasy owners will hope it's the start of him putting his recent struggles to rest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.