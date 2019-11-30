Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns shutout for 350th career win

Rinne posted a 31-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Rinne was dialed in all game, leaving the Hurricanes' skaters nowhere to put the puck. The Finn hadn't played since allowing five goals versus the Canucks on Nov. 21, but his return to action couldn't have been better. Rinne improved to 9-4-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 15 games. The shutout was the 58th of his career, and fantasy owners will hope it's the start of him putting his recent struggles to rest.