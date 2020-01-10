Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns win, scores goal

Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots and scored an empty-net goal Thursday in a 5-2 win over Chicago.

Fantasy owners won't get credit for the latter, but it was still an incredible moment for the longtime Nashville goaltender. With the Predators already leading 4-2 in the final minute of regulation, Rinne took aim at the empty Chicago net and buried his first career goal. What fantasy owners will be rewarded for was Rinne's 29-save victory, a fine bounce-back from Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Boston. Rinne owns a brutal .894 save percentage for the season but perhaps he can build on Thursday's memorable performance.